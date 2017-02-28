Esta perrita se llama Louboutina y tiene un hobby muy dulce. Ella no pide huesos, ni agua; sólo le pide a la gente que se deje abrazar por un ratito.
Su dueño se llama César Fernández Chávez y cuenta que ella comenzó con sus efusivos abrazos en casa. “Dependiendo de dónde esté colocado yo, se agarra con firmeza. Tengo que asegurarme de que mantengo bien el equilibrio”, explica el dueño de la tierna Louboutina que es toda una sensación en Nueva York y en Instagram.
Repost @thisgirlcaneat #wcw my lil lou-bae @louboutinanyc 🤗💕the insta-famous hugging dog, loubie, brought all the joy, hugs and kisses to the streets of nyc today. i’ve been following her amazing story and it was so nice to finally meet this sweet girl and her friendly dad cesar. all the love for loubie! #loubie #huggingdog #obsessed #loveforloubie #nyc #dogsofinsta #instafamous #louboutinanyc #dogs #goldenretriever #doggies #hug #hugs #dogsrule #bae #instalove #thisgirlcaneat 🐶😍
Repost @kristenanna1 I cannot tell you how happy meeting @louboutinanyc made me this morning. 🐕 I got to speak to her very lovely owner and pet her while she leaned against me for awhile- then as I started to leave, she gave me her sweet doggy hug and I just about melted. I’m so grateful to her owner for sharing her sweetness with the world, and so happy that I was lucky enough to run into her this morning! Good luck on all of your appearances coming up, you sweet girl! 💕 #dogstagram #nyc #unionsquare #celebrityspotting #goldenretriever #doggies
