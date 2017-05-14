Como una forma de inspirar a las mujeres a romper con los marcados estereotipos de belleza que en muchas ocasiones llegan a poner en riesgo su salud, una blogger de fitness llamada Morgan Mikenas tomó la decisión de dejar de depilar su cuerpo hace más de un año.
La mujer no dudó en mostrar la forma en la que lucen sus extremidades a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
La joven asegura que la depilación requiere de mucho tiempo y confesó que en su infancia fue víctima de matoneo en clases de gimnasia por no haberse depilado así que quiso enviar el mensaje a las mujeres de aceptarse tal cual como son.
WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please👋🏼👌🏼 Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I’m definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don’t love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I’m fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that’s the whole reason I posted it. I’ve have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone’s approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don’t be so hard on yourself☺️💜#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself
There are lots of things that society tells us we should and shouldn’t do with regards to our aesthetics, our lifestyles, relationships, and more. Why do we persist in allowing society to define us? What is the huge problem with being different? I don’t shave my legs, and I will never have the urge to do it ever again. Not shaving my body hair has improved my confidence and helped me break free from expectations that society has of me and other women. Not shaving is a lifestyle in itself. Because society tells us that our body hair is disgusting, I get negative comments everywhere I go, people stare, and try and bring me down. That is the reality we live in. And stuff like that shouldn’t even be relevant. I am very comfortable within myself and that’s what it is about. Any negative way a person reacts to you is just a direct reflection of THEIR OWN insecurities, IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU. All I am trying to get at is whatever you are doing, make sure it is for yourself and your happiness. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, honestly it’s scary at first, but the more you do things you would not usually do, you are creating the better person you want to be. Don’t let society define who you are. ☺️👍🏼💜🌍🤘🏼Tag a friend you think could learn from my words and body hair #love #inspiration #bethechange #life #spreadlove #selflove #encouragment #change #changetheworld #empowerment #different #fitness #feminism #trainhard #health #bodyhairdontcare #positivity #positivevibesonly #womenempowerment #befree #loveyourself #onelove #freemind #peaceandlove #healing #findtheothers #reality #comfortable #society #model
It’s just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that’s on the inside AND the outside☺💙 What is beauty anyway? To me… it’s to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨💞#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
Changed it up today and did some light lifting/swimming, but I definitely won’t ever lift like I used to because it builds up too much tension in my body… but once in a while won’t hurt:) Ive learned you don’t need to be a bodybuilder to build mass. I just had to take a progress shot because I was noticing my leg gains from just consistency doing jiu jitsu/muay thai/ calisthenics/ yoga:) All those karate kicks I’ve been doing have built my legs bigger/ thicker then when I was lifting weights.. I’ve noticed it takes longer to put on mass with just body weight movements, but you definitely do not need a gym or weights to build some serious muscle:)💪🏼 #fitness #spreadlove #progress #calisthenics #yogaeverydamnday #veganbodybuilding #strength #consistency #dedication #healthyliving #inspireothers #physique #workhard #lifestyle #fitfam #getfit #gains #eatright #shredded #plantbased #veganmuscle #plantbuilt #bestself
I was told I look like Pocahontas today and it inspired me to take a picture of my current physique 🌸🌿😁 I have been strictly training calisthenics/Muay Thai/ yoga and my body just feels REALLY good. I get more satisfaction from performance based training then I did from aesthetic lifting. I am striving for a body that not only looks good, but performs and moves well. Practice a skill, learn a movement, get strong, get fit, dance, just feel good! It’s never too late to look after yourself!😌💪🏼👍🏼#fitness #calisthenics #bootybuilding #getfit #inspireothers #bethechange #spreadlove #physique #muaythai #havefun #behappy #feelgood #positivity #flex #girlswithmuscle #hardwork #dedication #lifestyle #healthyliving #encouragement #bestself #fitnessmodel #bodypositive #healing #fitfamily #namaste #fitdutchies
“A flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms.”~ Zen Shin🌸✨ Keep blooming y’all ☺🤘🏼You are running your OWN race. Understand you need to go at your own pace, with your own progression. Just because you see someone else doing a certain workout, doesn’t mean you should do it too. It doesn’t mean that program is better, and it doesn’t mean your workouts are less effective. There is no magic pill, supplement, or workout program that is going to give you your dream body. Years of hard work will. Just do your thing whatever it may be and focus on being better than you were yesterday👍🏼💪🏼💜😎#gains #bootybuilding #hardwork #positivity #glutes #pumped #feelgood #encouragement #inspire #spreadlove #fitness #health #healing #raiseyourvibration #awakening #namaste #passion #nike #lifestyle #bethechange #bodybuilding #inspiration #love #lifeisbeautiful #fitfam #inspirationalquotes #healthyliving #lifeisbeautiful #motivate #bestself
“Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick.”~ Terrance Mckenna 💜🤘🏼☁️💫🍃 Trying to not focus on the fact I feel weak and tired from being sick🤒Going to take it easy today and try to focus my attention on positive things like my art/music/yoga and use this time to rest and recover:) Wishing you guys lots of #love and health today!👍🏼💚 #healing #positivevibes #happy #fitness #inspiration #health #gains #therapy #feelgood #lifestyle #spreadlove #inspirationalquotes #selflove #recovery #lifting #dreambig #onelove #inspire #positivity #bethechange #goals #gratitude #namaste#heal #physique #bodybuilding #passion #allnatural #bestself
