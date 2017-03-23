Las imágenes de una una joven morena se han vuelto virales en redes sociales por cuenta de su hermoso rostro y ya es catalogada como una de las mujeres más bellas del planeta.
Le dicen la “Barbie Morena”, y su piel oscura contrasta de manera formidable con el color claro de sus ojos.
Su nombre es Lola Chuil y a su corta edad ya es comparada con la modelo Naomi Campbell, por lo que no sería verla muy pronto en las pasarelas más importantes del mundo.
I just want to let my high school followers, especially my black girls to please not waste any time worrying about these boys. They aren’t even worth it and only care about a stupid basketball video game and “bad bitches”. I’ve wasted so much time worrying about how my hair or makeup was just to please them. I use to copy the girls they considered “bad”, either it be the clothes they wore or the way they did their makeup And all it did was cause me to be unsatisfied with myself and stray from who I really am. Focus on your school grades AND graduating. Half of these little boys hate themselves anyways. So just be beautiful, stay smart, and love yourselves 💖
