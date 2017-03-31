Lucy Vives, hija del cantante Carlos Vives, dejó con la boca abierta a sus seguidores con la publicación de unas imágenes en su cuenta de Instagram donde aparece completamente desnuda.
En una de ellas dejó ver su escultural cuerpo parada de manos y sosteniéndose con el pie en una pared.
En otra se le ve con una máscara de lo que parece ser una ratona y cubriendo sus pechos únicamente con el cabello.
sometimes i’m the sketchy me… that likes to frolic around SoHo naked wearing nothing but a @lefauves mouse mask.. i like the rush of breaking rules that don’t make sense to follow always. like wearing costumes when it’s not halloween.. or being naked in a room full of clothes, masked people. ive liked the rush of being alone in a large world since i can remember.. a world full of people and their stories, just waiting for someone to ask ..so just like that, they have an excuse to unravel at your palms, in awe that someone gave a fuck. i liked airports because of this. when i flew alone for the first time i was about 12, i only flew alone ever since. i sat with strangers that called my attention, i learned gross things to say in other languages and traditions so personal, only that single family would know of it.. and now me.. in this same respect, i like the random scattered humans, now, all over the world, that hold in their mind a piece of my story, a kiss from my lips.. or a smile in my eyes… i like to think how we can make tangible the scribbles in our head.. and that the kiddo inside us lives until we shoot them dead… • @theglasscamera 🔫 #polaroid
