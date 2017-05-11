El actor Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson se está planteando dejar durante un tiempo su carrera cinematográfica para emprender otro tipo de aventura: sumergirse de lleno en una carrera electoral con destino a la famosa Casa Blanca de Washington.
‘La Roca’ aseguró en esa entrevista que “hace un año” se le empezó a plantear “cada vez más” si se presentaría a unas elecciones presidenciales. “Había una sensación real de seriedad, lo que me hizo llegar a casa y pensar ‘déjame volver a meditar mi respuesta y asegurarme que estoy dando una contestación verdadera y respetable”, narró el actor de la saga de acción ‘Fast & Furious’, de 45 años.
La idea surgió después de leer en junio un artículo en el diario The Washington Post que sugería a ‘La Roca’ como un candidato viable a la Casa Blanca dado el clima político del momento, cuando Donald Trump, ahora presidente, aspiraba a liderar el país.
