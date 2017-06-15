La empresa Mophie desarrolló una batería que carga el smartphone de manera inalámbrica, lo que permitirá a los usuarios mayor libertad a la hora de usar su teléfono celular y sin tener que preocuparse por encontrar una toma eléctrica para conectar el cargador.
La batería llamada Power Station Mini se adhiere de forma magnética a la carcasa diseñada por la compañía haciendo que el use su móvil en cualquier momento.
La batería de 3.000mAh está disponible para teléfonos Samsung Galaxy S7 y S8.
Dicha batería ya se encuentra en el mercado a un precio que ronda los 49 dólares, y el kit completo con carcasa oscila los 100 dólares.
Introducing the charge force case, our thinnest wireless charging case yet. Wireless charging in a slim, full-grain leather-wrapped case. Compatible with Qi & other wireless systems, charge force cases protect your phone while making wireless charging easier than ever. Available now for iPhone 7/7 Plus & Galaxy S8/S8+. Link in bio.
mophie is bringing wireless charging to the Google Pixel XL. The protective juice pack battery case extends your talk time to over 50 hours & gives you the ability to recharge your Google Pixel XL & battery case anywhere wireless charging systems are available. Available exclusively through @Verizon & mophie.com.
