Su canal tiene más de 500.000 suscriptores y en él se pueden encontrar todo tipo de maquillajes.
This camera, plus new lighting…makes my heart happy. Loving my @houseoflashes Fairy Noir lashes! @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow (Chocolate and Ebony) per usual. ✖✖✖ Some people asked if my pale blue eyes in the previous photo were contacts and you were correct! I live popping in @desioeyes Innocent White for fun sometimes. Here’s my natural green in all of their glory.
Sus favoritos son los tutoriales de transformaciones a personajes de programas de televisión y películas.
One of my forever favorite makeup looks.🃏 Did this during #HANZOWEEN and so there’s a tutorial up on my channel of this look for those of you that are new! 😜 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ I will be doing a Cat Woman very soon, you guys keep requesting it so I gotchu. My GRWM(and my sister) video should be up within the next couple of days! Had a delay.
IVYSAUR 📽Pokémon video is up on my YouTube channel! The direct link is in my bio! Have you seen it? ‼️ALSO hope to see you guys at my casual little meet up tomorrow!☺️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ USING: @sugarpill Kim Chi eyeshadow & Lumi pigment / Plush false lashes @makeupforeverus @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette Stick in Turquoise & White Face & Body Cream @makeupmonsterscosmetics Tyranny Liquid Lipstick @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord Velour Liquid Lipstick for the fangs @nyxcosmetics Purple Color Mascara / Primal Colors eyeshadows in colors Hot Black & Hot Blue @katvondbeauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper ❤️Which Pokémon in the video was your favorite? Another one coming Monday!
#HANZOWEEN Day 21 is now LIVE on my YouTube channel! Emily the Corpse Bride is all dressed up and ready to go. 😁 The direct link is in my bio! Please check her out! USING: @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints in Blue, White & Black @nyxcosmetics In The Buff eyeshadow / Black Felt Tip Liner @sugarpill Kim Chi Eyeshadow @occmakeup Vice Cream Concentrate / Mirrorball Glitter @gerardcosmetics Ecstasy & West Coast Liquid Lipsticks @rockstarwigs @gothiclolitawigs Bella Collection Blue Black Wig @whcostumes Lost Soul Gown Costume @camoeyes White Contacts 💙💙💙
The Wonderland Series begins!🍥Mutated Monster Alice SFX Makeup & Cosplay Tutorial is now LIVE on my YouTube channel! The direct link is in my bio. Infected boils inspired by the amazing work of @oldirtyzombie @immortalmasks 💗 ✖️USING: @kryolanofficial Dermacolor 12 color palette @fxcosplay_ @mehronmakeup Bruise Wheel / Mehron 3D gel @sigmabeauty E10 liner brush for detail work in veins and boils @desioeyes Innocent White contact & @camoeyes White Screen contact @tartecosmetics Rainforest of the Sea Micro Liner @kokolashes Risqué Lashes @anastasiabeverlyhills Blonde Dipbrow 🍥Please go check it out, and get ready for other Monster Wonderland characters!
#HANZOWEEN Day 8 / Zombie SFX Princess Peach 👑 The video is now LIVE up on my YouTube channel! The direct link is in my bio! 💕You wanted beauty…you wanted body painting….you wanted SFX. How about all THREE?! This is a collab with @alexfaction, who did a zombie SFX Toad! ✖️PRODUCTS: @mehronmakeup Liquid Latex, Coagulated Blood, Light Blue / Light Pink / Mango Paradise Paints @makeupgeekcosmetics Cinderella, Cherry Cola, Bling, Chickadee, Corrupt, and Mocha eyeshadows @jeffreestarcosmetics Queen Supreme & Masochist Velour Liquid Lipsticks @frendsbeauty 302 lashes @nyxcosmetics White Liquid Liner @morphebrushes 35C palette @bennyemakeup Fresh Scab Blood @tartecosmetics Tarteist Clay Liner @camoeyes.com_ Pixie Blue / White Mesh contacts 💗How do you guys like the look?! See you tomorrow! #31daysofhalloween
