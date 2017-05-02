Aunque estadísticamente viajar en avión es más seguro que en cualquier otro medio de transporte, un vuelo entre Moscú y Bangkok casi termina en tragedia mortal debido a una turbulencia.
Ocurrió cuando el vuelo de la aerolínea Aeroflot experimentó un fenómeno extraño, cuando el avión cayó en un “hoyo de aire” cuando se aproximaba al aeropuerto.
Como varios pasajeros no tenían el cinturón de seguridad abrochado, al menos 27 personas terminaron heridos y con fracturas por el movimiento extremo.
De acuerdo con CNN, la turbulencia fue tan fuerte que las personas salieron volando de sus asientos, y en 10 segundos, la cabina parecía zona de desastre.
Así lo comprueba el vídeo:
3 hours ago I was on a Plane going From Moscow to Bangkok, out of nowhere we hit turbulence, that was so bad that it was throwing people around like crazy. Blood everywhere, people with broken bones, noses, open fractures, baby’s with head injuries, I can keep going and going. Thank God we are Alive! I really hope @aeroflot @aeroflotrus will do right by everybody that got hurt! Aeroflot personnel was nothing but heroes who did everything that they could to help the people that were hurt. Regarding the pilot, I can say he saved us all. #thankyou I can honestly say I have never been so scared in my life before. #aeroflot #emergency. we are ok!
