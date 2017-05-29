A los amantes de la bicicleta en la ciudad les encantaría tener una que pudiesen llevar a cualquier parte y guardarla cuando sea necesario sin embargo la mayoría no permite estas facilidades.
(Mira aquí: Más de tres millones de bicicletas inundan las calles de China)
Teniendo en cuenta esto nació una propuesta de medio de transporte llamada Whippet Bicycle, una bicicleta plegable que podrás cargar en la ciudad, guardarla donde quieras y usarla cuando llegue el momento de movilizarte y disfrutar de todo lo que la ciudad tiene para ti.
(Te puede interesar: ¿Te imaginas una ruedas para bicicleta sin aire? pronto saldrán al mercado)
El diseñador inglés Graham Powell ideó esta bicicleta pensando en la comodidad del usuario y logrando que más que una bicicleta pueda ser usada como un elemento de decoración en cualquier espacio cerrado.
“Here’s the science bit”… ‘0’ shaped oval tubes, compared to regular round ‘O’ sections (made from the same material and wall thickness), are roughly 1 1/2 times as strong in their vertical plane, whilst around 1/2 as strong in their horizontal plane. Therefore by pairing oval tubes up, Whippet Bicycle’s dual 0 0 frame arrangements are around 3 x stiffer vertically and 1 x horizontally (i.e. the same) as a regular round O tube. By bridging the twin tubes at each end, 0=0, a tuned ‘controlled flex’ shock absorption is also achieved, I I – ( ) – I I …which leads to a finer ride! 👍🏻
